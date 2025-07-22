Emergency alert system on standby as storm Wipha nears Thailand

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) director-general Passakorn Bunyalak said on Wednesday that provincial units had been placed on the highest level of alert, with a central war room set up to monitor the tropical storm Wipha and assess disaster risks around the clock.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, Wipha is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday before weakening into a tropical depression. Its influence is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the North, upper Northeast, and Central regions of Thailand from July 22–24.

Some areas have already begun experiencing light to moderate rainfall, Passakorn said.

He added that the DDPM continues to monitor the situation closely.