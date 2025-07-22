Emergency alert system on standby as storm Wipha nears Thailand

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) director-general Passakorn Bunyalak said on Wednesday that provincial units had been placed on the highest level of alert, with a central war room set up to monitor the tropical storm Wipha and assess disaster risks around the clock.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department, Wipha is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday before weakening into a tropical depression. Its influence is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the North, upper Northeast, and Central regions of Thailand from July 22–24.
Some areas have already begun experiencing light to moderate rainfall, Passakorn said.
He added that the DDPM continues to monitor the situation closely.
“Disaster warnings will be sent to the public via the Cell Broadcast system as soon as any threat is detected, so they can prepare accordingly,” he said.
He added that the Early Warning system is on standby 24/7, and emphasised that “people’s lives are our top priority.”
A disaster information centre has been established to provide accurate updates to the public, alongside temporary shelters in at-risk areas. The public is urged to stay informed and contact the DDPM via its 1784 hotline in case of emergencies.
Water pumps, boats, helicopters, and emergency supply kits have also been prepared for deployment if needed, the DDPM said.
On Tuesday, the department issued early warning messages to 89 districts across 17 provinces considered at risk from the storm.