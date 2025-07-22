Assistant Professor arrested in Khon Kaen for crystal meth trafficking

Officers from the Khon Kaen Provincial Police’s Narcotics Suppression Unit have arrested two individuals in connection with drug trafficking.

The suspects, identified only as Mr Nakkakit (39) from Khon Kaen and Mr Ratchasak (27) from Ubon Ratchathani, were apprehended on July 21 while parked at a dormitory in the Nai Mueang sub-district, Khon Kaen. Police discovered 34.65 grams of crystal methamphetamine (known as 'ice') hidden inside their vehicle.

It was later revealed that Nakkakit held the position of Assistant Professor and was working at a well-known university in Khon Kaen.

The arrest stemmed from an earlier operation where police had detained a man, known only as 'Ball' (pseudonym), on charges of drug use. As part of the ongoing investigation, it was found that Nakkakit and Ratchasak had been in contact with Mr Ball through the Line messaging app to sell him ice.