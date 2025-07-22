Assistant Professor arrested in Khon Kaen for crystal meth trafficking

Officers from the Khon Kaen Provincial Police’s Narcotics Suppression Unit have arrested two individuals in connection with drug trafficking.
The suspects, identified only as Mr Nakkakit (39) from Khon Kaen and Mr Ratchasak (27) from Ubon Ratchathani, were apprehended on July 21 while parked at a dormitory in the Nai Mueang sub-district, Khon Kaen. Police discovered 34.65 grams of crystal methamphetamine (known as 'ice') hidden inside their vehicle.
It was later revealed that Nakkakit held the position of Assistant Professor and was working at a well-known university in Khon Kaen.
The arrest stemmed from an earlier operation where police had detained a man, known only as 'Ball' (pseudonym), on charges of drug use. As part of the ongoing investigation, it was found that Nakkakit and Ratchasak had been in contact with Mr Ball through the Line messaging app to sell him ice.
Acting on this information, police set up a controlled buy, luring the suspects to the dormitory where Mr Ball was staying. Once there, officers seized the drugs and arrested the pair.
Nakkakit admitted to possessing additional drugs and led authorities to his residence in the Sila district, where an additional 1.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine was discovered.
Both men were taken to the Khon Kaen City Police Station, where they were formally charged with "conspiring to distribute a narcotic substance with the intent to sell for commercial purposes." The investigation and legal proceedings are ongoing.
Reporters revealed that, in January 2024, Nakkakit was involved in a highly publicised scandal surrounding the death of his 27-year-old partner, Mr Sukitthanet, from Nakhon Ratchasima.
The incident occurred at a luxury hotel in Khon Kaen, where the pair had checked in to consume crystal methamphetamine. Sukitthanet reportedly experienced a psychotic episode after using the drug, leading to his death by suicide in the hotel room.
The case sparked widespread discussion and criticism, particularly among Khon Kaen University staff and students, as Asst Prof Nakkakit, who was then serving as the deputy dean of the university, became a suspect in the case.
Social media posts related to the scandal quickly went viral, with many questioning his involvement in his partner’s death.
At the time, Pol Col Yoswatch Kaewsuebthanyanit, the Chief of Khon Kaen City Police Station, provided details about the investigation. He clarified that both the deceased and Nakkakit were members of the LGBTQ community and had met through social media before arranging to meet at the hotel. The deceased had reportedly opened the hotel room and invited a third person to inject crystal methamphetamine into him.
Afterwards, Nakakrit left the room, and by 11pm, he had left the hotel, appearing to be in normal condition. The next morning, hotel staff discovered the deceased’s body with severe cuts on his neck, likely from self-inflicted wounds, leading to a fatal blood loss.
Police determined that there was no foul play on Nakakrit’s part, and the cause of death was believed to be a drug-induced psychosis. Investigations also found that the deceased had been using crystal methamphetamine for several days, which could have led to a fatal overdose, triggering his psychotic episode and subsequent self-harm.