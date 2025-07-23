Prasert: New decree prevented damages from online scams totalling 5.8bn baht in 3 months

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Wednesday that a new royal decree on cybercrime had helped prevent damage to the public worth approximately 5.8 billion baht in the three months since its enforcement.

Decree strengthens national coordination

Prasert said the Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes (No. 2), which came into effect on April 13, 2025, has enabled more effective integration among government agencies tackling cybercrime, thereby significantly reducing losses from online scams.

The decree also upgraded the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre into the Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime (CPSTC), granting it greater authority and increased efficiency in receiving complaints and suspending suspicious transactions.