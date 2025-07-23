Prasert: New decree prevented damages from online scams totalling 5.8bn baht in 3 months

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Wednesday that a new royal decree on cybercrime had helped prevent damage to the public worth approximately 5.8 billion baht in the three months since its enforcement.
Prasert said the Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes (No. 2), which came into effect on April 13, 2025, has enabled more effective integration among government agencies tackling cybercrime, thereby significantly reducing losses from online scams.
The decree also upgraded the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre into the Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime (CPSTC), granting it greater authority and increased efficiency in receiving complaints and suspending suspicious transactions.
Prasert said the CPSTC has been working closely with the Royal Thai Police, the Bank of Thailand, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Department of Special Investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Cyber Security Agency, and the Telecommunications Association of Thailand.
Between April 14 and July 20, the decree has been used to block 19,676 gambling website URLs, 14,143 deceptive platform URLs, and suspend 181,989 bank accounts.
He added that the CPSTC had handled 88,995 online crime cases and helped prevent financial losses totalling 5.895 billion baht.
Prasert noted that his ministry has also employed AI technology to rapidly detect suspicious websites and platforms—at a speed equivalent to the workload of 94 officials.
He said AI tools have reduced the time needed to file court complaints by five days, and he expects the use of AI will result in a 70.7% increase in the suspension of online scam URLs by the end of the year.