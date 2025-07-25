Thai Army Summary of Thai-Cambodian Clashes In Three Key Strategies

Summary of Key Events – July 25, 2025



Summary of Key Events – July 25, 2025

At 08:30 AM on July 25, the 2nd Army Region Operations Center summarized significant developments as follows:

The Cambodian military employed infantry units to approach Thai positions in order to prevent Thailand from using supporting artillery fire. Cambodia also launched long-range attacks using tanks and artillery, targeting both the frontline and rear areas of Thai-controlled zones.

There were attempts to strike key areas including Sam Taet, Chong Ta Thao, and Prasat Ta Muen, as well as Chong Bok, which saw artillery exchanges between Cambodian forces and Thai BM-21 rocket systems. Cambodian troops moved to secure Chong An Ma, and efforts were made to assert control along the border at Sam Taet.

Cambodia deployed both infantry and armored units to counterattack and reclaim lost ground in Chong Ta Thao. In the Preah Vihear area, enemy forces were held back near Wat Kaew, and additional fighting occurred at Phu Makua.