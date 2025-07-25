Thai Army Summary of Thai-Cambodian Clashes In Three Key Strategies

Summary of Key Events – July 25, 2025
Summary of Key Events – July 25, 2025
At 08:30 AM on July 25, the 2nd Army Region Operations Center summarized significant developments as follows:
The Cambodian military employed infantry units to approach Thai positions in order to prevent Thailand from using supporting artillery fire. Cambodia also launched long-range attacks using tanks and artillery, targeting both the frontline and rear areas of Thai-controlled zones.
There were attempts to strike key areas including Sam Taet, Chong Ta Thao, and Prasat Ta Muen, as well as Chong Bok, which saw artillery exchanges between Cambodian forces and Thai BM-21 rocket systems. Cambodian troops moved to secure Chong An Ma, and efforts were made to assert control along the border at Sam Taet.
Cambodia deployed both infantry and armored units to counterattack and reclaim lost ground in Chong Ta Thao. In the Preah Vihear area, enemy forces were held back near Wat Kaew, and additional fighting occurred at Phu Makua.
In Chong Chom (Kap Choeng District, Surin Province), both sides exchanged supporting artillery fire. In Prasat Ta Khwai (Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province), Cambodia reinforced its troops heavily, prompting Thailand to adjust its plans. At Prasat Ta Muen Thom (also in Phanom Dong Rak), Thai forces were deployed while Cambodian forces attempted to advance.
Civilian Evacuation (Total: 131 Evacuation Points)
Buri Ram: 1 site, 4,813 people evacuated
Surin: 20 sites, 21,646 people evacuated
Si Sa Ket: 43 sites, 26,511 people evacuated
Ubon Ratchathani: 67 sites, 10,476 people evacuated
✅ Total evacuees to date: 63,446 people
Damage to Civilian Areas
Surin Province: Shelling reported in Ta Mieng, Bak Dai, and Cheek Daek Subdistricts (Phanom Dong Rak District)
Ubon Ratchathani: In Sri Wichian Subdistrict (Nam Yuen District), artillery damaged 4 homes
Si Sa Ket: Shelling reported in Rung, Mueang, and Nong Ya Lat Subdistricts (Kantharalak District)
⚠️ No civilian deaths have been reported so far.
Humanitarian Assistance
2,318 Royal Volunteer Corps members and King-initiated “Volunteer 904” officers were mobilized to assist evacuees in four provinces: Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Royal mobile kitchens were set up at:
Buri Ram: Chang Arena Stadium
Surin: Rajamangala University of Technology Isan (Surin Campus), Surin Rajabhat University, and Cho Pho Subdistrict Administrative Organization
Si Sa Ket: Kantharalak Technical College and Trakat Pracha Samakkee School
Ubon Ratchathani: Det Udom District Office
Final Statement from the 2nd Army Region
The Thai Army, through the 2nd Army Region, reaffirmed that its operations are in defense of national sovereignty in response to Cambodian aggression, and are conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law. Thailand denies Cambodian accusations of invasion and denounces Cambodia’s strategy to seek international legitimacy through the ICJ.
The Thai side calls on Cambodia to cease its unilateral actions aimed at claiming Thai territory and to return to the negotiating table in the spirit of friendly bilateral relations.