Cambodia invasion plan exposed: Attempts to seize Thai territory in Trat are pushed back by Thai marines

A warning has also been issued to Cambodian soldiers at Hat Noi, Koh Kong - opposite to Thai coastal province of Trat - who were allegedly preparing to deploy machine guns aimed at Thail forces. Meanwhile, Thai warships are anchored offshore, ready to provide fire support to the marines.
According to reports, since July 25, 2025, the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defense Forces detected significant movement and troop reinforcement on the Cambodian side. This prompted Thai authorities to expand the enforcement of martial law in the area.
Subsequently, Cambodian troops stationed in the Thamoda area, opposite Ban Nong Ri, Chamrak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trat, advanced beyond the border into Thai territory at three locations.
Throughout the previous night, Royal Thai Navy marines remained on high alert with equipment and troops at the ready if Cambodian forces initiated heavy weapons fire or launched an assault. By around 5:00 AM, a clash broke out, leading Thai forces to retaliate using mortars and artillery, successfully pushing Cambodian troops back to their base.
The Thai marines emphasized that their actions adhered strictly to proportional and necessary retaliation, aiming to protect Thai sovereignty and prevent harm to the lives and property of Thai civilians. Military presence in the area remains on standby, with naval support ready offshore.
It was also reported that the Thai Marine Unit Commander in the area issued a warning to Cambodian troops at Hat Noi, Koh Kong, who were allegedly preparing to set up machine guns and heavy weapons aimed at Thai territory — urging them to reconsider their actions carefully.