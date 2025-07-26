Cambodia invasion plan exposed: Attempts to seize Thai territory in Trat are pushed back by Thai marines

The Thai marines emphasized that their actions adhered strictly to proportional and necessary retaliation, aiming to protect Thai sovereignty and prevent harm to the lives and property of Thai civilians. Military presence in the area remains on standby, with naval support ready offshore.

It was also reported that the Thai Marine Unit Commander in the area issued a warning to Cambodian troops at Hat Noi, Koh Kong, who were allegedly preparing to set up machine guns and heavy weapons aimed at Thai territory — urging them to reconsider their actions carefully.