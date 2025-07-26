Heavy Rain Forces Temporary Ceasefire in Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict

Torrential rainfall has forced a temporary halt to fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces along their shared border, though both sides maintain their positions as tensions remain high.
The 2nd Army Operations Centre reported that combat operations ceased temporarily due to heavy downpours in the conflict zone, with the situation remaining largely unchanged from midday conditions as of 4:00 PM local time on Saturday.
Despite the weather-induced lull in fighting, the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate. Thai authorities have now evacuated 97,431 civilians from at-risk areas - an increase of 9,393 people since earlier reports - relocating them to designated civilian gathering points across four provinces.
The evacuation efforts span multiple provinces: Buriram has established one civilian collection point housing 8,363 people, whilst Surin operates 65 sites accommodating 39,350 evacuees. Sisaket has set up 82 collection points for 35,009 civilians, and Ubon Ratchathani maintains 76 sites sheltering 14,709 people.
The conflict has already caused significant damage to civilian areas. A total of 28 BM-21 rockets have struck various locations in Buriram province, including Nong Thanon village in Kok Wan sub-district, Lahan Sai district, as well as Ban Sai Tho 10 Tai and Ban Sai Tho 8 Tai villages in Chanthaburi sub-district, Ban Kruad district.
Remarkably, despite the extensive rocket strikes, Thai authorities report no civilian casualties thus far.
The temporary ceasefire brought about by adverse weather conditions provides a brief respite for both military forces and humanitarian workers attempting to assist displaced populations. However, with both armies maintaining their positions, the situation remains volatile and could escalate once weather conditions improve.
Local authorities continue monitoring the situation closely whilst coordinating ongoing evacuation efforts to ensure civilian safety in the affected border regions.