Heavy Rain Forces Temporary Ceasefire in Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict

Torrential rainfall has forced a temporary halt to fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces along their shared border, though both sides maintain their positions as tensions remain high.

The 2nd Army Operations Centre reported that combat operations ceased temporarily due to heavy downpours in the conflict zone, with the situation remaining largely unchanged from midday conditions as of 4:00 PM local time on Saturday.

Despite the weather-induced lull in fighting, the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate. Thai authorities have now evacuated 97,431 civilians from at-risk areas - an increase of 9,393 people since earlier reports - relocating them to designated civilian gathering points across four provinces.