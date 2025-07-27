Public warned over fake donation drives for border troops

A government spokesman on Sunday urged the public not to fall victim to online scams claiming to raise funds for military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman, said the Royal Thai Army (RTA) receives full support from the government and can access supplies through official channels in accordance with the bureaucratic system.
As such, any social media posts claiming that RTA units are soliciting public donations are considered fake news, Anukool added.
Anukool stated that those who wish to provide moral support or send necessities to troops stationed along the border may contact the following official units directly:
First Army Area
Second Army Area
For further assistance, the public can also contact the Civilian Affairs Department of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in Bangkok at 02-297-7594.
Deputy spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is closely monitoring the border clashes and has instructed regional centres to facilitate evacuations.
DDPM offices in affected provinces were directed to deploy:
Support has already been dispatched to Chanthaburi, Trat, and Sa Kaeo.
Sasikarn added that the government has raised the emergency budget ceiling from 20 million baht to 100 million baht for four frontline provinces: Surin, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket.
A proposal is currently underway to raise the budget ceiling for Chanthaburi, Trat, and Sa Kaeo as well.