Public warned over fake donation drives for border troops

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

Govt warns against fake online campaigns claiming to raise funds for border troops; real support should go via official army units and DDPM channels.

A government spokesman on Sunday urged the public not to fall victim to online scams claiming to raise funds for military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman, said the Royal Thai Army (RTA) receives full support from the government and can access supplies through official channels in accordance with the bureaucratic system.

As such, any social media posts claiming that RTA units are soliciting public donations are considered fake news, Anukool added.

Official contact points for public support

Anukool stated that those who wish to provide moral support or send necessities to troops stationed along the border may contact the following official units directly:

First Army Area

  • Burapha Command, Watthana Nakhon district, Sa Kaeo: 037-261-218
  • Aranyaprathet Taskforce, Muang Phai, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo: 098-263-1618
  • Klong Hat Taskforce, Klong Hat district, Sa Kaeo: 083-658-0780
  • Ta Phraya Taskforce, Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo: 081-191-3541

Second Army Area

  • Second Army Area Command, Suranaree Fort, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima: 044-248-948
  • Dom Pradit Administrative Organisation, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani: 093-081-9263
  • 23rd Ranger Regiment, Mueang, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket: 082-115-1852
  • 224th Border Patrol Police Company, Mueang, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket: 092-850-8185
  • Phusing Agricultural Development Centre, Huay Tikshu, Phusing district, Si Sa Ket: 081-117-8009
  • Second Army Taskforce, Prasat district, Surin: 093-394-3951
  • Prasat Ta Muen Thom base, Ta Miang, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin: 097-340-5552
  • Prasat Ta Kwai base, Bakdai, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin: 064-648-1065
  • Taskforce of the 26th Ranger Regiment, Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram: 095-613-6769

For further assistance, the public can also contact the Civilian Affairs Department of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in Bangkok at 02-297-7594.

DDPM steps up support for border communities

Deputy spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is closely monitoring the border clashes and has instructed regional centres to facilitate evacuations.

DDPM offices in affected provinces were directed to deploy:

  • Evacuation vehicles
  • Mobile drinking water units
  • Mobile kitchens
  • Firefighting equipment
  • Mobile lighting systems

Support has already been dispatched to Chanthaburi, Trat, and Sa Kaeo.

Emergency funds increased for conflict zones

Sasikarn added that the government has raised the emergency budget ceiling from 20 million baht to 100 million baht for four frontline provinces: Surin, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, and Si Sa Ket.
A proposal is currently underway to raise the budget ceiling for Chanthaburi, Trat, and Sa Kaeo as well.
 

