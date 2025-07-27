Public warned over fake donation drives for border troops

A government spokesman on Sunday urged the public not to fall victim to online scams claiming to raise funds for military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman, said the Royal Thai Army (RTA) receives full support from the government and can access supplies through official channels in accordance with the bureaucratic system.

As such, any social media posts claiming that RTA units are soliciting public donations are considered fake news, Anukool added.