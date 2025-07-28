Sai River overflows in Mae Sai after heavy downpours trigger flash flooding

Residents in several communities in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district began evacuating to higher ground early on Monday after hours of heavy rainfall caused the Sai River to swell and overflow.

The Tambon Mae Sai Municipality announced at 8:21am that the situation had become critical, with rainfall recorded at 118.8 millimetres.

According to the municipality, the Sai River’s water level reached 398.31 metres at the Mae Sai Friendship Bridge, leading to overflow and flash flooding.

Officials said the water level was expected to rise sharply later in the day due to continued heavy rain upstream, which would increase the river’s flow.