Thailand Imposes Strict Drone Ban in Sensitive Border Regions

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30, 2025

Civil Aviation Authority warns of severe penalties, including drone destruction, amid heightened security concerns

 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued an urgent directive, imposing an outright ban on the flying or operation of unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as "drones," in specific areas deemed critical to national security.

 

The move comes amidst escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

 

The new regulations are effective immediately, aiming to prevent drones from being utilised in ways that could instigate unrest, compromise safety, or impede the duties of officials in sensitive zones.

 

 

Areas Under Absolute Drone Flight Prohibition:

  • VTP36 KHAO SOIDAO TAI (Chanthaburi Province)
  • VTP37 KHAO KHLONG OA (Trat Province)
  • VTP38 KO CHANG - KO KHUD (Trat Province)
  • VTD30 WEST NAKHON RATCHASIMA AREA 1 & AREA 2 (Buriram, Surin, and Nakhon Ratchasima Provinces)
  • VTD32 NAKHON RATCHASIMA (Nakhon Ratchasima Province)
  • VTD33 NAKHON SAWAN, CHAI NAT (Nakhon Sawan and Chai Nat Provinces)
  • VTD34 PHETCHABUN, PHICHIT (Phetchabun and Phichit Provinces)
  • VTD40 KABIN BURI/WATTANA NAKHON, PRACHIN BURI (Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo Provinces)
  • VTD43 LOP BURI (Nakhon Ratchasima and Lop Buri Provinces)
  • VTD45 UBON, SI SA KET (Si Sa Ket Province)
  • VTD46 NAKHON RATCHASIMA (Nakhon Ratchasima Province)
  • VTD54 UBON (Ubon Ratchathani Province)
  • VTD55 UBON (Ubon Ratchathani Province)
  • VTR62 EASTERN AREA (Sa Kaeo, Trat, Buriram, Chanthaburi, and Surin Provinces)

 

Beyond these designated exclusion zones, the CAAT has reinforced a standing absolute prohibition on all types of drone flights within a nine-kilometre (five-nautical mile) radius of any airport or temporary aircraft landing/take-off facility, a measure implemented to ensure paramount air safety.

 

Meanwhile, the CAAT has issued a stark warning regarding the repercussions for those who defy the new order.

 

Offenders face imprisonment for up to one year, a fine not exceeding 40,000 baht, or both, in accordance with Section 78(1) of the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497 (1954) and its subsequent amendments.

 

Crucially, military authorities retain the power to immediately destroy any errant aircraft from the ground, as stipulated by Section 10(3) of the Act on Dealing with Unlawful Aircraft B.E. 2553 (2010).

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy