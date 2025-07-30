Thailand Imposes Strict Drone Ban in Sensitive Border Regions

Beyond these designated exclusion zones, the CAAT has reinforced a standing absolute prohibition on all types of drone flights within a nine-kilometre (five-nautical mile) radius of any airport or temporary aircraft landing/take-off facility, a measure implemented to ensure paramount air safety.

Meanwhile, the CAAT has issued a stark warning regarding the repercussions for those who defy the new order.

Offenders face imprisonment for up to one year, a fine not exceeding 40,000 baht, or both, in accordance with Section 78(1) of the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497 (1954) and its subsequent amendments.

Crucially, military authorities retain the power to immediately destroy any errant aircraft from the ground, as stipulated by Section 10(3) of the Act on Dealing with Unlawful Aircraft B.E. 2553 (2010).