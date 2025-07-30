Trusted Facebook pages for official updates on Thai-Cambodian border situation

To counter disinformation and public anxiety, the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) on Wednesday (July 30) urged the public to follow only verified sources for accurate updates on the situation.
The PDPC warned against fake news and distorted narratives that may mislead or escalate misunderstandings during this sensitive period.
The centre stressed the importance of relying solely on verified and official Facebook pages for real-time intelligence updates. It also highlighted that the spread of disinformation could harm national security and disrupt public understanding.
“It is crucial to verify the source of information before believing or sharing it,” the centre stated.
For public safety and information accuracy, the PDPC has compiled a list of trusted and official Facebook pages operated by Thailand’s security agencies. These pages provide credible intelligence and updates on developments along the Thai-Cambodian border: