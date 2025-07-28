Thailand denounces Cambodia’s daily lies and deceptive tactics aimed at manufacturing legitimacy

These claims are completely unfounded and constitute a serious distortion of facts.

Thailand has never adopted a policy to develop, produce, possess, or use chemical weapons under any circumstances. We remain fully committed to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and strictly abides by the principles of international humanitarian law, with utmost regard for the safety of innocent civilians.

In contrast, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia has resorted to the strategic use of disinformation in an attempt to fabricate legitimacy in the eyes of the international community.

This conduct is not only irresponsible but also deceitful, manipulative, and detrimental to peace and stability in the region.