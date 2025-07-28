Thailand denounces Cambodia’s daily lies and deceptive tactics aimed at manufacturing legitimacy

These claims are completely unfounded and constitute a serious distortion of facts.
Thailand has never adopted a policy to develop, produce, possess, or use chemical weapons under any circumstances. We remain fully committed to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and strictly abides by the principles of international humanitarian law, with utmost regard for the safety of innocent civilians.
In contrast, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia has resorted to the strategic use of disinformation in an attempt to fabricate legitimacy in the eyes of the international community.
This conduct is not only irresponsible but also deceitful, manipulative, and detrimental to peace and stability in the region.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces are entrusted with the defence of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and the protection of its people in accordance with international norms and the rights guaranteed under international law.
Thailand's operations are necessary and proportionate responses to direct threats posed by Cambodia, who was the aggressor in initiating provocation and force.
Thailand will not allow falsehoods to overshadow the truth. The Kingdom will continue to provide accurate explanations to the international community to expose the Cambodian leadership’s misconduct, distortion of facts, and violations of humanitarian law—actions that may constitute clear war crimes.
Thailand calls upon the international community to take serious note of such behavior and to jointly condemn the use of disinformation aimed at distorting reality on the global stage.
Thailand’s Army and Air Force have joined forces to counter allegations made by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia, who accused Thailand of using chemical weapons against Cambodia.
The Royal Thai Air Force posted a statement and accompanying images on its official Facebook page, saying:
“The Royal Thai Air Force firmly denies the use of chemical weapons. Cambodia’s allegation is false, entirely unfounded, and constitutes fake news propagated solely through Cambodian social media.”
Similarly, the Royal Thai Army also issued a statement on its page, saying: “The Royal Thai Army Confirms NO use of chemical weapons.”