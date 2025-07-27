Army reports Cambodian shelling outside military zones, vows to respond to threats

Yesterday (July 26), at approximately 3.30pm, Cambodian artillery shells targeted the Sub-district Health Promoting Hospital at Ban Sam Meng, Village 3, Sao Thong Chai sub-district, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, causing severe damage to the building structure.

However, there were no fatalities or injuries, as medical personnel had previously evacuated patients from the facility.

Furthermore, intelligence reports indicate potential deployment of high-performance weapons systems such as PHL-03, RM 70, and BM-21 that may provide additional support to Cambodian forces. This may reflect Cambodia's stance, which Thailand cannot yet trust.

According to the latest situation, Cambodian forces have not ceased their attacks using all forms of weaponry against Thai forces.

The Royal Thai Army will operate at full capacity to counter this aggression and reaffirms its continued focus on military targets that pose military threats and endanger the lives and property of our fellow citizens only, within the appropriate framework of international rules of engagement, to protect and maintain sovereignty to the best of our ability.