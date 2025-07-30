Over 81,000 inmates granted royal clemency on King’s birthday anniversary

More than 81,000 inmates across Thailand will receive royal clemency—either through early release or sentence reduction—on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary on 28 July, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Wednesday.
Tawee stated that he was awaiting an official report from the Department of Corrections on the exact number of recipients, but he estimated the total would exceed 80,000 nationwide.
When asked whether two high-profile convicts involved in the fake government-to-government (G-to-G) rice deal would be among those pardoned, Tawee responded that it would depend on the length of their remaining jail terms.
Reporters specifically inquired about former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom and Apichart Chansakulporn, both convicted in the G-to-G rice scheme.
Tawee clarified that inmates already on parole would be eligible for release under the royal pardon. However, in Boonsong’s case, with three years and five months of his sentence remaining, he would only have his sentence reduced—by about one-third—not fully pardoned.
A Department of Corrections official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that out of 216,522 inmates currently in the system, 81,333 would receive royal clemency this year.
Breakdown of royal clemency: