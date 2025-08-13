‘Uncle Pol’ gets 26 years after appeals court increases sentence for murder of niece

The Appeals Court on Wednesday sentenced Chaiyapol Wipha, widely known as “Uncle Pol”, to 26 years in prison after finding him guilty of intentionally murdering his three-year-old niece-in-law, overturning the lower court’s ruling that the killing was accidental.

From accidental death to intentional murder

The Mukdahan Provincial Court read the Appeals Court’s verdict in the case involving the abduction and murder of Orawan “Chompoo” Wongsricha in Ban Kokkok village, Don Luang district, Mukdahan, in May 2020.

On December 20 2023, the provincial court sentenced Chaiyapol to 20 years in prison — 10 years for causing death by accident and 10 years for abducting a minor under the age of 15. It acquitted him of tampering with the body to obstruct an autopsy.