Navy chief confirms submarine will be operational in 3 years

"International relations can shift at any time, depending on how each country manages its national interests. Thailand, too, must monitor this closely. We need to assess our proximity to friendly or unfriendly nations and observe the positions of each country, as these relationships ultimately depend on national interests."

Frigate Procurement: The Path Forward Amid Budget Constraints

The Cabinet has approved the procurement of two frigates, though the budget allocated is currently for only one ship. Jirapol explained that while only one frigate is funded at the moment, the approval of the first ship clears the path for the second one. If the government approves the budget for the second ship, it will be part of the same project, without the need for a new selection process. However, if there are delays, there could be issues with changing technology.

The Navy also emphasised its plan to collaborate with the domestic shipbuilding industry to ensure the success of the project. This partnership will benefit the local shipbuilding sector and the government, as it will stimulate domestic spending and contribute to economic growth.

No US Military Base in Phang Nga: Navy Explains Strategy for Naval Development

He also confirmed that there are no plans to allow the United States to establish a military base in Phang Nga. He stated that Thailand welcomes visits from all friendly countries without any conditions.

Regarding Phang Nga Naval Base, he explained that it is a small base, but there are plans to enhance its capabilities on the Andaman Sea coast. This has raised questions about potential foreign support. However, the decision will depend on the current situation and whether it is necessary to allocate further budget for the Andaman region or focus more on the Gulf of Thailand.

The Navy is reviewing the situation to determine the direction for the development of port facilities, as the budget does not cover all projects.

The Commander also acknowledged that if there is development on the Andaman side, some may want to visit, as the Andaman region currently lacks sufficient naval bases and ports.