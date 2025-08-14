DDC warns beachgoers of ‘blue dragon’ after sighting in Phuket

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Thursday warned the public to exercise caution about the blue sea slug after it was spotted at a Phuket beach on Tuesday.

The DDC announced that a lifeguard at Karon Beach in Phuket had spotted a blue sea slug, commonly known as the “blue dragon,” washed ashore.

The DDC confirmed the creature was a blue sea slug, which could pose a danger to beachgoers, especially those allergic to the venom of jellyfish.