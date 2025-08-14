Three arrested for allegedly smuggling e-waste from closed Chinese factory

Police and Industry Ministry officials arrested three men late Wednesday night while they were allegedly trying to smuggle electronic waste from a Chinese recycling factory in Prachin Buri, which had been shut down by the ministry.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said the arrests were made with the cooperation of an ad hoc team from the ministry, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, and the Central Investigation Bureau.

Akanat said the ministry's special suppression team was alerted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday that three pickup trucks had been seen entering the compound of the Huatai Shenghe Co Ltd recycling factory in Prachin Buri’s Si Maha Phot district. The special team notified the police to plan the arrests.