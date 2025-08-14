Three arrested for allegedly smuggling e-waste from closed Chinese factory

Police and Industry Ministry officials arrested three men late Wednesday night while they were allegedly trying to smuggle electronic waste from a Chinese recycling factory in Prachin Buri, which had been shut down by the ministry.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said the arrests were made with the cooperation of an ad hoc team from the ministry, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division, and the Central Investigation Bureau.
Akanat said the ministry's special suppression team was alerted at 8 p.m. on Wednesday that three pickup trucks had been seen entering the compound of the Huatai Shenghe Co Ltd recycling factory in Prachin Buri’s Si Maha Phot district. The special team notified the police to plan the arrests.
The Huatai Shenghe factory had been shut down for operating without a license for e-waste recycling, and the e-waste in the factory was impounded as evidence. The factory owners are facing legal action from the Department of Special Investigation.
While staking out the factory, officials saw the three white pickup trucks leaving the compound at 10 p.m. and moved to arrest the drivers. They were identified as Yeng Sang Thun, a Myanmar national; Ahyo Mualae, Thai; and Lee Jin Chun, a Chinese national.
The three men were taken to the Raboh Phai police station for interrogation and are facing charges.
Thitipat Chotedechachai, head of the Industry Ministry's special suppression team, said officials found parts of the impounded e-waste on the trucks. As a result, the truck drivers were charged with:
Thitipat added that the factory executives are suspected of planning to steal the impounded e-waste to resell or destroy evidence, and they will face additional charges.