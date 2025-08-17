Thailand braces for monsoon rains, heavy downpours in Bangkok and east

The Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rain across Thailand on Sunday (August 17), as a monsoon trough extends across the lower North and Northeast into a strong low-pressure system over the upper South China Sea.

Combined with a relatively strong south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, conditions are expected to bring significant rainfall.

Bangkok and its vicinity face a 70% chance of rain, while the eastern region is forecast to experience the heaviest downpours with an 80% chance of rainfall.

The public has been advised to remain vigilant, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces, where torrential rain may cause flash floods and runoffs, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying zones.

At sea, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 2 metres high, and over 2 metres during storms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution, avoid sailing in stormy areas, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore until at least on Sunday.