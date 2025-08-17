AOT says Facebook page hacked but operations unaffected

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) Plc announced on Sunday that it had informed Meta Platforms to take action to recover its official Facebook page, which was hacked on Saturday.

According to a statement on its website, the AOT Official page was hacked at 4.20pm, renamed “Everyday Yum Recipes,” and a post reading “Hacked” was published on the page.

The AOT said Meta Platforms was taking urgent steps to restore the page.