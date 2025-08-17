Fake news on Thai-Cambodian border dominates list of false reports: DES

Eight out of the top ten fake news items last week were false reports related to the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) announced on Sunday.
Wethang Puangsup, secretary-general of the National Board of Digital Economy and Society Office and spokesman for the DES Ministry, said the ministry had reviewed 815 social media posts during the past week before compiling the top ten fake news list.
Wethang said the top three fake news items all concerned the Thai-Cambodian border situation, while five more border-related stories also appeared lower in the rankings.
According to Wethang, the ten most-circulated fake news items between August 8 and 14 were:
Wethang said the DES Ministry had checked with the Second Army Area, which confirmed that the rumoured mobilisation of 40,000 Cambodian troops was false. The army insisted that the situation at Chong An Ma remained calm, with no unusual troop movements.
He added that the ministry also verified that the Thai armed forces had made no preparations to attack Cambodia on August 13–14 and that no evacuation orders had been issued for border villagers, contrary to the fake reports.