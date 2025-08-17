Fake news on Thai-Cambodian border dominates list of false reports: DES

Eight out of the top ten fake news items last week were false reports related to the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) announced on Sunday.

Wethang Puangsup, secretary-general of the National Board of Digital Economy and Society Office and spokesman for the DES Ministry, said the ministry had reviewed 815 social media posts during the past week before compiling the top ten fake news list.

Border conflict dominates false news

Wethang said the top three fake news items all concerned the Thai-Cambodian border situation, while five more border-related stories also appeared lower in the rankings.