Thai Journalism Icon Jarun Pongjeen Dies Aged 71

The Thai media industry is mourning the loss of a major figure following the sudden death of veteran journalist Jarun Pongjeen. He passed away this morning at 10:45 am, aged 71.

Jarun, a senior advisor to the Matichon Group, was a celebrated writer and editor. His family and the Matichon Group will hold funeral rites at Pavilion 11 of Wat Samian Nari temple, with details to be announced at a later date.

Born on 21 June 1955, in Songkhla province, Jarun began his career as a political reporter before joining the Matichon Group in 1985.

He was entrusted by Matichon Chairman Khanchai Bunpan to oversee the society column and also wrote popular food columns under various pseudonyms, including 'Khun Or' and 'Plu Namkhaeng'.

He later served as the head of Matichon's front page news.

Following his retirement, Jarun was appointed as an advisor to the company, a role he held until his death. He was known in political, business, and social circles for his pleasant demeanour and professionalism, earning the deep respect and affection of his colleagues and friends.

His unexpected passing has left many deeply saddened. Tributes have poured in from across the industry, honouring a key figure in Thai journalism.

