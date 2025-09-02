Farmer well-being index hits 81.39, South continues to lead

Winit Atthisuk, deputy secretary-general of the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE), Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said the OAE compiles the annual Farmer Well-being Index as a key tool for assessing the success of policies to improve farmers’ quality of life.

The index is also one of the performance indicators of the Agricultural and Cooperative Action Plan 2023–2027. It covers five dimensions of farmers’ livelihoods: economic, health, education, social, and environmental.

For 2024, the national index stood at 81.39, up from 80.79 in 2023, reflecting overall improvement in farmers’ well-being at a “good” level. Regionally, the South scored highest at 83.04, followed by the North (82.07), Central (81.48), and Northeast (80.51), with all regions assessed at the same “good” level.