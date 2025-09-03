Bhumjaithai submits motion to House Speaker calling for PM vote

House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha on Wednesday accepted a motion from the Bhumjaithai Party, requesting him to include the prime minister election on the House agenda in the next meeting.

Bhumjaithai Secretary-General Chaichanok Chidchob led a group of MPs from his party to submit the motion to Wan Noor at the House.

Wan Noor promised to place the PM vote on the House agenda as soon as possible, provided the process did not breach the Constitution and all sides were ready to participate in the vote.