Fake news on ‘Thailand violating ceasefire’ sparks public confusion

The top 10 fake news stories included:

Thailand violated the ceasefire agreement

The Thai Parliament voted to declare war on Cambodia

Farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai via a Thang Rath app

Nongfa storm is the first tropical storm of 2025 to hit Thailand

Second Army Area launched a Facebook page called “Second Army News”

Video of the Government Lottery Office chief allegedly fixing lottery numbers

Permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek to open every Wednesday and Sunday

Japo Care product cures thyroid disease

Media preparing to receive signal from Television Pool of Thailand

Kreain Nature Nasal Care cures sinusitis and allergies within seven days



On the most viral claim, “Thailand violated the ceasefire agreement”, the DES coordinated with the Royal Thai Army and the Ministry of Defence, who confirmed that the information was false. The source reiterated that Thailand strictly observes the ceasefire agreement in full compliance with international law.

Thailand has consistently allowed inspections by the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), international partners, and both domestic and foreign media at all sites, without restrictions. This transparency, the source stressed, demonstrates Thailand’s good faith and adherence to international obligations.

On the second-ranked claim, “The Thai Parliament voted to declare war on Cambodia”, the DES coordinated with the Secretariat of the House of Representatives and the Secretariat of the Senate. Both confirmed the claim was entirely false, stating that Parliament has never debated nor approved any measure for full-scale retaliation against Cambodia.

The public is urged not to believe such baseless rumours and instead follow official channels for accurate information.