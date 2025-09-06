Fake news on ‘Thailand violating ceasefire’ sparks public confusion

Wethang Puangsup, Secretary-General of the Board of Digital Economy and Society (BDE), said that monitoring and reports submitted to the Anti-Fake News Centre between August 29 and September 4 2025 found a total of 1.20 million messages. Of these, 712 required verification.
The majority of tip-offs came via social listening (693 messages), followed by reports through the Line Official account (12) and the website (7). In total, 166 items required formal checks, with results already received on 62 cases.
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) divided the identified fake news into five categories:
Wethang added that this week’s most prominent fake news stories primarily concerned Thai–Cambodian security issues and state services, with additional misinformation related to health products and natural disasters.
Such falsehoods, he warned, could cause widespread misunderstanding, panic, and unnecessary anxiety, while also exposing the public to financial or data loss.
The top 10 fake news stories included:
On the most viral claim, “Thailand violated the ceasefire agreement”, the DES coordinated with the Royal Thai Army and the Ministry of Defence, who confirmed that the information was false. The source reiterated that Thailand strictly observes the ceasefire agreement in full compliance with international law.
Thailand has consistently allowed inspections by the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), international partners, and both domestic and foreign media at all sites, without restrictions. This transparency, the source stressed, demonstrates Thailand’s good faith and adherence to international obligations.
On the second-ranked claim, “The Thai Parliament voted to declare war on Cambodia”, the DES coordinated with the Secretariat of the House of Representatives and the Secretariat of the Senate. Both confirmed the claim was entirely false, stating that Parliament has never debated nor approved any measure for full-scale retaliation against Cambodia.
The public is urged not to believe such baseless rumours and instead follow official channels for accurate information.