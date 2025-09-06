Fake news on ‘Thailand violating ceasefire’ sparks public confusion

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 06, 2025

“Thailand violated the ceasefire agreement” has been identified as the most circulated piece of fake news this week, followed by the allegation that “the Thai Parliament voted to declare war on Cambodia”.

Wethang Puangsup, Secretary-General of the Board of Digital Economy and Society (BDE), said that monitoring and reports submitted to the Anti-Fake News Centre between August 29 and September 4 2025 found a total of 1.20 million messages. Of these, 712 required verification.

The majority of tip-offs came via social listening (693 messages), followed by reports through the Line Official account (12) and the website (7). In total, 166 items required formal checks, with results already received on 62 cases.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) divided the identified fake news into five categories:

  • Government policies, public administration, morality, and national security – 104 cases
     
  • Health products, hazardous substances, cosmetics, and illegal goods/services – 20 cases
     
  • Natural disasters – 9 cases
     
  • Economy – 1 case
     
  • Cybercrime – 32 cases
     

Wethang added that this week’s most prominent fake news stories primarily concerned Thai–Cambodian security issues and state services, with additional misinformation related to health products and natural disasters.

Such falsehoods, he warned, could cause widespread misunderstanding, panic, and unnecessary anxiety, while also exposing the public to financial or data loss.

Wethang Puangsup

The top 10 fake news stories included:

  1. Thailand violated the ceasefire agreement
     
  2. The Thai Parliament voted to declare war on Cambodia
     
  3. Farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai via a Thang Rath app
     
  4. Nongfa storm is the first tropical storm of 2025 to hit Thailand
     
  5. Second Army Area launched a Facebook page called “Second Army News”
     
  6. Video of the Government Lottery Office chief allegedly fixing lottery numbers
     
  7. Permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek to open every Wednesday and Sunday
     
  8. Japo Care product cures thyroid disease
     
  9. Media preparing to receive signal from Television Pool of Thailand
     
  10. Kreain Nature Nasal Care cures sinusitis and allergies within seven days
     

On the most viral claim, “Thailand violated the ceasefire agreement”, the DES coordinated with the Royal Thai Army and the Ministry of Defence, who confirmed that the information was false. The source reiterated that Thailand strictly observes the ceasefire agreement in full compliance with international law.

Thailand has consistently allowed inspections by the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), international partners, and both domestic and foreign media at all sites, without restrictions. This transparency, the source stressed, demonstrates Thailand’s good faith and adherence to international obligations.

On the second-ranked claim, “The Thai Parliament voted to declare war on Cambodia”, the DES coordinated with the Secretariat of the House of Representatives and the Secretariat of the Senate. Both confirmed the claim was entirely false, stating that Parliament has never debated nor approved any measure for full-scale retaliation against Cambodia.

The public is urged not to believe such baseless rumours and instead follow official channels for accurate information.

 

