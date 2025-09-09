RTP suspends use of Turkish-made 9mm cartridges after blasts

The office explained that the cartridges were purchased under a contract dated November 4 2024, with full delivery completed in July 2025. The cartridges were then distributed to all police units.

Quality claims and testing

The office added that the cartridges conformed with NATO standards and were exported to several countries, including the United States and European nations.

It also insisted that quality tests, including firing trials to check for ruptures and velocity checks, were carried out on samples before distribution. No defects were found at the time.

Responsibility for damages

The office confirmed that all police units have now been instructed to suspend use of the cartridges until the investigation determines the cause of the blasts.

It stressed that under the purchase contract, the seller is liable for any damage to firearms caused by its cartridges. If the explosions are found to have resulted from poor quality, the company must replace them.

