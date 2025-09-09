RTP suspends use of Turkish-made 9mm cartridges after blasts

The national police chief has ordered the suspension of 9mm cartridges produced by a Turkish firm after repeated blasts damaged pistols during firearms training.
Royal Thai Police (RTP) spokesman Pol Lt Gen Archayon Kraithong said commissioner-general Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet instructed the suspension of Venom-brand cartridges, made by Medef Defence of Turkey, pending a quality investigation.
Archayon said Kitrat has appointed a committee to examine whether Venom 9mm cartridges meet official quality standards and whether the shipment delivered to the RTP complied with safety requirements.
The order came after the popular Facebook page Phra Chan Lai Kratai V5 on September 5 shared posts by user Black Hood Operator, who reported that Venom cartridges had caused accidental blasts during training, damaging three pistols.
Later on Monday, the page further shared posts stating that 23 official RTP pistols, not just three, had been damaged by the blasts.
Procurement defended
In response, the RTP’s Office of Logistics said the procurement of the Venom cartridges was conducted transparently.
The office explained that the cartridges were purchased under a contract dated November 4 2024, with full delivery completed in July 2025. The cartridges were then distributed to all police units.
The office added that the cartridges conformed with NATO standards and were exported to several countries, including the United States and European nations.
It also insisted that quality tests, including firing trials to check for ruptures and velocity checks, were carried out on samples before distribution. No defects were found at the time.
The office confirmed that all police units have now been instructed to suspend use of the cartridges until the investigation determines the cause of the blasts.
It stressed that under the purchase contract, the seller is liable for any damage to firearms caused by its cartridges. If the explosions are found to have resulted from poor quality, the company must replace them.