Irrigation Dept to speed up water release from Chao Phraya Dam

The Royal Irrigation Department announced on Tuesday that it would accelerate the release of water from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat to accommodate incoming upstream floodwaters.

The department stated that the water release rate would increase from 1,800 cubic metres per second at 3 p.m., reaching 1,900 cubic metres per second by 9 p.m.

The 1,900 cubic metres per second rate will be maintained for the time being.

The faster water release is expected to cause river overflow in low-lying areas of downstream provinces, including Angthong and Ayutthaya.