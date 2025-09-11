Autopsy finds zookeeper’s neck broken, windpipe torn by lion attack

An autopsy by the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Royal Thai Police found that the zookeeper, who was killed in a lion attack at Safari World on Wednesday, had his neck broken and his windpipe torn.
Pol Maj Gen Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, commander of the institute, told a press conference at the Police General Hospital that the post-mortem examination of the Safari World staff member, Jian, 58, was completed on Thursday morning, and his body could be released to his family for religious rites.
Wiroon said the autopsy showed that Jian suffered several severe wounds and had multiple broken bones.
He added that three injuries were considered fatal:
Wiroon stated that Jian’s organs were not eaten by the lions, as speculated by social media users. All organs remained intact, but there were several severe cuts on the body, including the throat, both sides of the chest, and the left thigh.
Wiroon also confirmed that Jian had broken ribs and a fractured collarbone.
An eyewitness reported that Jian exited a protective vehicle in the special lion display zone and turned his back to the group of lions. A lion then approached and pounced on him from behind, dragging him to the ground before starting to maul him. Four other lions joined in.
Wiroon added that Jian’s blood samples were taken for alcohol, narcotics, and medicine tests, and the results would be available in three days.