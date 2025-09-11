Autopsy finds zookeeper’s neck broken, windpipe torn by lion attack

An autopsy by the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Royal Thai Police found that the zookeeper, who was killed in a lion attack at Safari World on Wednesday, had his neck broken and his windpipe torn.

Pol Maj Gen Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, commander of the institute, told a press conference at the Police General Hospital that the post-mortem examination of the Safari World staff member, Jian, 58, was completed on Thursday morning, and his body could be released to his family for religious rites.

Wiroon said the autopsy showed that Jian suffered several severe wounds and had multiple broken bones.