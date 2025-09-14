Pink Line suspends services at five stations due to power issue

The Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (NBM) has suspended operations on its Pink Line electric railway at five stations until further notice due to a power problem, the company announced on Sunday.

NBM said the railway’s electrification system, which supplies power to the five affected stations, malfunctioned on Saturday night.

The suspension covers stations from Nonthaburi Government Complex (PK01) to the Royal Irrigation Department headquarters (PK05). Services at these stations have been halted from Sunday until the issue is resolved.