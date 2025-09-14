Pink Line suspends services at five stations due to power issue

The Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (NBM) has suspended operations on its Pink Line electric railway at five stations until further notice due to a power problem, the company announced on Sunday.
NBM said the railway’s electrification system, which supplies power to the five affected stations, malfunctioned on Saturday night.
The suspension covers stations from Nonthaburi Government Complex (PK01) to the Royal Irrigation Department headquarters (PK05). Services at these stations have been halted from Sunday until the issue is resolved.
To assist commuters, NBM has coordinated with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to provide four free shuttle buses running between PK01 and PK05 every 15 minutes.
The company added that it is considering fair compensation for Pink Line passengers holding monthly or special package tickets.
NBM pledged to restore power and resume normal service at the affected stations as soon as possible.