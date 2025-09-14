Chao Phraya Dam increases water release speed to 2,000 cubic metres per second

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2025

RID raises water discharge at Chao Phraya Dam to 2,000 m³/s, warning of flooding in low-lying areas of Chainat, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) on Sunday increased the water discharge at the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat to 2,000 cubic metres per second. The river is expected to overflow and flood five downstream tambons.

The department explained that the higher release rate was necessary to accommodate additional floodwaters flowing in from the North.
As of 6am on Sunday, the water level upstream of the dam measured 17.31 metres, while the downstream level was 14.68 metres.

The department said more water is expected to reach the dam and that it would try to hold the water back for as long as possible. At the same time, water flowing past the C2 station in Nakhon Sawan’s Mueang district was measured at 2,259 cubic metres per second.

Areas already affected upstream

Some low-lying areas upstream from the dam have already been affected by overflow, including:

  • Manorom district, Chainat (Tambon Tha Chanuan, Siladan, Wat Khok, Khoong Sampao)
  • Wat Sing district, Chainat (Tambon Majam Thao, Wat Sing)
  • Mueang district, Chainat (Tambon Thammamool, Had Tha Sao, Khao Tha Phra, Tha Chai, Ban Kluay, Chainat)

Areas at risk downstream

Low-lying areas outside flood levees downstream likely to be affected include:

  • Ang Thong: Tambon Klong Phong Pheng
  • Ayutthaya: Tambon Bang Bal, Hua Wiang (Sena district)
  • Ayutthaya: Tambon Talad Chid, Tha Din Daeng (Phak Hai district)
     
