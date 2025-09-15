Passenger boats catch fire at Wat Ratchasingkhon pier, no injuries reported

The Rama 199 Radio Centre received a report of a fire breaking out on a passenger boat moored at Wat Ratchasingkhon pier on Charoen Krung Road in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district at 6.43pm on Sunday (September 14).

Fire and rescue teams from Yannawa station, along with special operations and water rescue units, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters arrived at 6.49pm to find the vessel engulfed in flames. No passengers or crew were on board, allowing officers to focus on containing the blaze.