ONWR orders faster water releases from major dams ahead of two storms

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has instructed major dams in the Northeast and Central regions to accelerate water releases to make room for rainwater expected from two storms forecast for late this month and early next month.

The ONWR announced it anticipated one or two storms forming near Thailand in late September or early October, bringing heavy rainfall across the country.

As a precaution, the ONWR convened a meeting of relevant government agencies to prepare for potential large inflows into major river basins in the Northeast and Central regions.