Police rushed to stop 83-year-old woman from sending money to call-centre gang – but failed

Police intervention fails

Police from two Bangkok stations rushed to the home of an 83-year-old woman last week to try to stop her from transferring a large sum to a call-centre gang, but failed as the woman believed they were fake officers.

Alerted by a commercial bank, police from Phra Khanong and Udomsuk stations went to the house, located on the boundary line between the two jurisdictions, on the night of September 10. They tried to warn the woman not to send more money to the gang.

The incident was disclosed to the media on Monday by Pol Col Phumiyos Lekkla, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5.