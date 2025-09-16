Seven arrested while allegedly withdrawing cash for Chinese call-centre gang

Police have arrested seven suspects, including a Laotian man, while they were allegedly withdrawing cash from ATMs in Lamphun for a Chinese call-centre gang operating along the Lao border.

Officers from the Provincial Police Bureau 5 made the arrests at the Wiang Nong Long branch of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Lamphun’s Mueang district at 3 pm.

Pol Lt Gen Kritthaporn Yisakhon, commissioner of the bureau, said his office had been alerted by the Royal Thai Police information centre after banks reported suspicious withdrawals from mule accounts in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Lampang. Victims had been deceived into transferring money into these accounts.