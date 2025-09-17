AOC receives over 5,200 complaints in three days but only 107 bank accounts unlocked

The Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) received more than 5,200 complaints over suspended or frozen bank accounts between Sunday and Tuesday, but only 107 callers succeeded in convincing officials to unfreeze their accounts, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry announced.

Amid public outcry from account holders unable to make transactions, the DES Ministry ordered the AOC to accept complaints via its 1441 hotline.

The ministry clarified that in most cases accounts were not entirely suspended; rather, only suspicious amounts transferred from suspected mule accounts were frozen pending verification.