NCSA warns state websites at risk, urges urgent upgrade to new standards

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) presented an overview of Thailand’s cyber threat landscape and key response strategies at the “Building the Digital Future” seminar on September 19, 2025.

The agency stressed the urgent need for government bodies to upgrade their defences in line with new national security standards published in the Royal Gazette, while also unveiling long-term plans to prepare for the risks posed by quantum computers capable of breaking current encryption systems.

Air Vice Marshal Chalermchai Wonggate, Director of the NCSA Cybersecurity Research Centre, reported that Thailand recorded more than 3,172 cyber incidents. Government agencies were the most targeted, accounting for 32% of attacks, followed by the education sector at 23%. The most common attack types were fake websites and credential leaks.

To address these threats, the NCSA has issued the 2025 Website Security Standard, now mandatory for all government agencies and operators of critical national infrastructure.

Chalermchai stressed that “no government agency is exempt” and must conduct annual self-assessments, while for private organisations the standard remains advisory, reflecting the need for each to manage its own risk exposure.