Water seeping from Samsen Road near collapse site

Traffic police have blocked a section of Samsen Road where water was found seeping out on Thursday morning, just two kilometres from the collapse site in front of Vajira Hospital.

Officials discovered at 8:30 am on Thursday that a part of Samsen Road in front of Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd had water seeping out from the road surface, and the road appeared swollen in a similar pattern to what occurred in front of Vajira Hospital before the road sank, creating a huge hole.

As a result, traffic police blocked this section of the road with traffic cones.