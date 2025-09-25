Water seeping from Samsen Road near collapse site

Traffic police have blocked a section of Samsen Road where water was found seeping out on Thursday morning, just two kilometres from the collapse site in front of Vajira Hospital.
Officials discovered at 8:30 am on Thursday that a part of Samsen Road in front of Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd had water seeping out from the road surface, and the road appeared swollen in a similar pattern to what occurred in front of Vajira Hospital before the road sank, creating a huge hole.
As a result, traffic police blocked this section of the road with traffic cones.
On Wednesday, water was first found coming out of the road surface in front of Vajira Hospital at around 6 am, just before the road began sinking at around 6:30 am. The section of the road eventually collapsed, creating a 30x30 metre hole, approximately 17 metres deep.
Some experts suggested that the construction of a subway under Samsen Road caused a main water pipe to leak. The water initially flooded the surface before washing soil into a hole in the subway under construction, eventually leading to the land subsiding.
Later at 11 am, officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Public Works Department and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority rushed to check the site of water seepage in front of Boon Rawd Brewery.
An initial check by MWA officials found no chlorine in the water, which should have been present in tap water.
The MWA officials also inspected the nearby main tap water pipe for any signs of leakage.
Many local residents gathered to observe the work of the officials and expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon, as they feared it could lead to a large sinkhole.