Mool River bursts banks, floods 9 communities in downtown Ubon Ratchathani

The Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Municipality raised a red flag and began evacuating residents from nine communities along the Mool River banks after it started overflowing on Thursday.

Pisataya Chaisongkram, mayor of Mueang district, said the water level at the Seri Prachatipatai Bridge rose to 7 metres and 12 centimetres on Thursday, an increase of 11 centimetres from Wednesday's level.

As a result, she said the municipality raised a red flag to warn local residents to move belongings to higher ground.