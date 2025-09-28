Sujinda, ‘Jeh Kiew’, owner of Thailand’s largest interprovincial bus fleet, passes away

Sujinda Cherdchai, a prominent figure in Thailand’s transportation industry better known as Jeh Kiew, has passed away at the age of 88, her family announced.

She died of severe kidney failure at Bangkok Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

In August, she had been admitted to Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for ten days with age-related conditions including diabetes and hypertension, before being transferred to Bangkok Hospital, where she was treated for two weeks.

Funeral rites

A royally sponsored bathing rite will be held at 5pm on Monday at her Cherdchai Industry Garage in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima. Prayer rites will continue for seven days. Her body will be transported from Bangkok Hospital to her garage at 10am on Monday.