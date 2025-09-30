Thailand detects 33 cases of XFG Covid strain

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) announced on Tuesday that 33 cases of infection with the XFG strain of the Covid-19 virus have been detected in Thailand.

DMS director-general Dr Yongyos Thammawut said the new variant, commonly referred to as Stratus, was first detected in Thailand in April. As of September 24, 33 cases had been reported, with most found in Public Health Zone 13, which recorded 23 cases.

He noted that most patients developed only mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and headache. None required hospitalisation.