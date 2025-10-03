Anutin offers support to troops and civilians during border visit in Surin

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, alongside Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakpanich, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, attended a briefing on the security situation in the area at the Suranaree Task Force in Mueang District, Surin.
Also present were Royal Thai Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Second Army Commander Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, Army Chief of Staff Gen Thongchai Rodyoi, and National Security Council Secretary General Chatchai Bangchuad.
The Prime Minister instructed the administrative authorities to ensure full assistance to the public, including support for village health volunteers (VHVs) in terms of food, consumables, temporary shelter, and evacuations in necessary areas. At the same time, he urged the military to maintain security to reassure the public.
During the visit, Anutin also congratulated the new Second Army Commander and expressed confidence in their ability to perform their duties effectively and collaborate with all sectors to maintain peace and security along the border.
Additionally, the Commerce Minister assured that measures would be implemented to support agricultural products, including trade and exports through Laos and Vietnam, while also exploring new markets.
Following the briefing, Anutin visited the Sam Yeak operational base, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Special Task Force, Suranaree Task Force, in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin. He encouraged the personnel and had lunch with them, expressing concern for their well-being.
The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing support for welfare and operations to ensure that border forces can perform their duties with confidence and full dedication in protecting the nation's sovereignty and security. He also emphasised the importance of safety for all personnel on duty.