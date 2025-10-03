Anutin offers support to troops and civilians during border visit in Surin

The Prime Minister instructed the administrative authorities to ensure full assistance to the public, including support for village health volunteers (VHVs) in terms of food, consumables, temporary shelter, and evacuations in necessary areas. At the same time, he urged the military to maintain security to reassure the public.

During the visit, Anutin also congratulated the new Second Army Commander and expressed confidence in their ability to perform their duties effectively and collaborate with all sectors to maintain peace and security along the border.

Additionally, the Commerce Minister assured that measures would be implemented to support agricultural products, including trade and exports through Laos and Vietnam, while also exploring new markets.