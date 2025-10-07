Resumption of traffic at Samsen Road sinkhole postponed indefinitely

The reopening of traffic at the Samsen Road sinkhole in front of Vajira Hospital has been postponed indefinitely from Wednesday, as authorities must first demolish the Samsen Police Station building, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said repairs at the sinkhole could not be completed in time for traffic to partially resume as earlier scheduled on Wednesday, October 8.

Phiphat explained that traffic in front of the hospital could only be reopened once the police station building had been demolished.

He said he and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspected the repair site on Monday, after which the prime minister ordered the entire police station to be torn down because the structure had become unstable and posed a safety risk.