Seven Arab men, Thai woman arrested in Bangkok for alleged drug dealing

A sting operation by the Metropolitan Police Bureau has busted a gang comprising seven Arab men and a Thai woman for allegedly selling drugs to tourists in the Sukhumvit area.

During the operation on Wednesday night, an undercover police officer posing as a tourist walked around Soi Sukhumvit 3, where he was approached by several Arab men.

The officer was equipped with a hidden wireless microphone, allowing Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom to monitor the operation in real time.

The undercover officer was lured into a five-storey shophouse on the soi, where he was promised “an experience like climbing to the top of a pyramid”. He was taken to the top floor, which housed a barbershop, and then into a hidden room at the back, where he was offered drugs for 2,000 baht per pill.