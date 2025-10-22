AMLO receives assets worth 251 million baht to compensate pyramid scheme victims

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Wednesday officially handed over seized assets worth 251 million baht from a pyramid fund scheme operator to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) for distribution among the victims.

The handover ceremony for assets seized from P Miner Cryptocurrency Ltd Part was chaired by Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapol Naowarat.

Earlier, the DSI had obtained arrest warrants from the court for four executives of P Miner on charges of operating a pyramid fund scheme to defraud the public. The four executives remain at large.