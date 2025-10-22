AMLO receives assets worth 251 million baht to compensate pyramid scheme victims

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Wednesday officially handed over seized assets worth 251 million baht from a pyramid fund scheme operator to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) for distribution among the victims.
The handover ceremony for assets seized from P Miner Cryptocurrency Ltd Part was chaired by Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapol Naowarat.
Earlier, the DSI had obtained arrest warrants from the court for four executives of P Miner on charges of operating a pyramid fund scheme to defraud the public. The four executives remain at large.
The DSI said it had questioned more than 630 victims who were deceived into investing in cryptocurrency trading and Bitcoin mining businesses run by the firm. Investors were promised annual returns ranging from 69.38% to 419.75%, but collectively lost about 870 million baht.
The 264 seized assets belonging to the company and its executives included:
The AMLO announced that victims of the scheme could register their claims with the agency from now until 23 December, after which the seized assets will be distributed among verified victims.