Department of Fine Arts prepares royal crematorium for Queen Sirikit's funeral

In addition, preparations are being made for the restoration of the royal chariot and other ceremonial vehicles, which will be used in the royal cremation procession.

The archival division will be responsible for documenting the events from the official announcement of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand's passing.

The assigned task will unite the efforts and dedication of all civil servants and staff members of the Department of Fine Arts, who will work together to ensure the best possible execution of the responsibilities. This is in accordance with the directives given by the government.