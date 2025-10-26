Department of Fine Arts prepares royal crematorium for Queen Sirikit's funeral

Following the announcement of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, on October 24, 2025, the Department of Fine Arts, as the principal agency responsible for creating and restoring artworks for significant royal ceremonies, has begun preparations for the royal cremation ceremony.
Phanombut Chantarachot, Director-General of the Department of Fine Arts, stated that the department is in charge of designing and constructing the royal crematorium and accompanying structures. Efforts are underway to ensure the ceremony is carried out with the utmost dignity, in full accordance with ancient royal traditions.
In addition, preparations are being made for the restoration of the royal chariot and other ceremonial vehicles, which will be used in the royal cremation procession.
The archival division will be responsible for documenting the events from the official announcement of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand's passing.
The assigned task will unite the efforts and dedication of all civil servants and staff members of the Department of Fine Arts, who will work together to ensure the best possible execution of the responsibilities. This is in accordance with the directives given by the government.
Phanombut further noted that the department has a wealth of experienced personnel, including retired staff who continue to serve as advisors, ensuring that the project will be executed with expertise.
The department is working closely with the Fine Arts Department’s architecture, national archives, and national museum divisions. The process is being guided by government directives to ensure the highest standard of execution.
A meeting of all relevant personnel will be held on October 26 to further discuss and coordinate the upcoming work.