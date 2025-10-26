Floods impact 15 provinces, 456,000 people affected nationwide

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced on Sunday that over 132,000 households were still suffering from flooding in 15 provinces.

As of 6 a.m. on Sunday, the affected provinces were Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

Floods have impacted 2,892 villages in 464 tambons across 56 districts of the 15 provinces, affecting 456,096 people from 132,995 families.

The DDPM said the death toll stood at 13 — one in Phitsanulok, one in Phichit, and 11 in Ayutthaya.