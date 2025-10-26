Floods impact 15 provinces, 456,000 people affected nationwide

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced on Sunday that over 132,000 households were still suffering from flooding in 15 provinces.
As of 6 a.m. on Sunday, the affected provinces were Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.
Floods have impacted 2,892 villages in 464 tambons across 56 districts of the 15 provinces, affecting 456,096 people from 132,995 families.
The DDPM said the death toll stood at 13 — one in Phitsanulok, one in Phichit, and 11 in Ayutthaya.
The department said it has coordinated with local administrations and provincial agencies to deliver assistance to flood victims.
The DDPM added that it had carried out the following operations to help those affected:
Chao Phraya Basin (Central region)
North
South
The DDPM advised people affected by floods to call its 24-hour hotline at 1784 for assistance.