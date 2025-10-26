Floods impact 15 provinces, 456,000 people affected nationwide

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2025

Floods continue to affect 15 provinces with 13 deaths and over 130,000 households impacted, the DDPM said, as relief operations intensify across Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced on Sunday that over 132,000 households were still suffering from flooding in 15 provinces.

As of 6 a.m. on Sunday, the affected provinces were Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

Floods have impacted 2,892 villages in 464 tambons across 56 districts of the 15 provinces, affecting 456,096 people from 132,995 families.
The DDPM said the death toll stood at 13 — one in Phitsanulok, one in Phichit, and 11 in Ayutthaya.

The department said it has coordinated with local administrations and provincial agencies to deliver assistance to flood victims.

The DDPM added that it had carried out the following operations to help those affected:

Chao Phraya Basin (Central region)

  • Chainat: The DDPM Area 15 Centre has installed water pumps to speed up the drainage of polluted floodwater from rubber plantations behind Wat Maprang in Tambon Po Nang Dam Ok, San Phaya district.

North

  • Phichit: The DDPM Area 8 Centre has deployed 25 machines, including water pumps, small trucks, and flood operation vehicles, to assist residents in Taphan Hin and Bang Mun Nak districts.

South

  • Chumphon: The DDPM Area 11 Centre has dispatched equipment to drain floodwater in Moo 5 village, Tambon Wang Tako, Lang Suan district, where 45 families have been affected.
  • Surat Thani: The DDPM Area 11 Centre has installed a high-capacity water pump in Surat Thani city as a preventive measure in case of further flooding.

The DDPM advised people affected by floods to call its 24-hour hotline at 1784 for assistance.
 

