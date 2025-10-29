Thai woman killed after falling from building in Poi Pet

A Thai woman from Khon Kaen died after mysteriously falling from the third floor of a building in the border town of Poi Pet, Cambodia, on Wednesday morning.

Security sources confirmed the incident occurred around 9:10 am.

Witnesses told Cambodian police they heard a loud noise and saw the woman lying outside the Air Wood Building.

When police and a medical team arrived at the scene, the woman was already dead.

Cambodian police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the building to determine whether the fall was an accident or a murder.