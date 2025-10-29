Thai woman killed after falling from building in Poi Pet

A Thai woman from Khon Kaen died after mysteriously falling from the third floor of a building in the border town of Poi Pet, Cambodia, on Wednesday morning.
Security sources confirmed the incident occurred around 9:10 am.
Witnesses told Cambodian police they heard a loud noise and saw the woman lying outside the Air Wood Building.
When police and a medical team arrived at the scene, the woman was already dead.
Cambodian police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the building to determine whether the fall was an accident or a murder.
Thai security sources identified the woman as Kanokwan, 27, a resident of Khon Kaen’s Mueang district.
Thai officials were informed by Cambodian police that authorities would gather all evidence from the scene and use autopsy results to establish whether it was an accident or a murder.