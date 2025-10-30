20 Chinese suspected scammers arrested in Chiang Mai

Police on Thursday raided a luxury pool villa in Chiang Mai and arrested 10 Chinese nationals suspected of working for a call-centre gang, which police had previously busted twice.

The raid was carried out by officers from Provincial Police Bureau 5 at a villa on the banks of the Ping River in Tambon Don Kaew, Mae Rim district. The operation netted 14 Chinese men and six women. One woman suffered a broken arm while attempting to flee.

When police arrived, around 10 suspects managed to run and hide in nearby forests. The house was equipped with closed-circuit TVs to monitor the arrival of outsiders. Police seized over 100 smartphones and numerous SIM cards during the raid.