Thai public supports use of military drones, automatic weapons: Nida Poll

Most Thais support the military’s use of drones and automatic weapons to defend national territories, according to a recent opinion survey.
The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide between November 5 and 7.
When asked for their opinions on the use of drones for military and national security operations (multiple responses allowed), the top five answers were:
When asked whether they believed the use of drones in military and security operations is important, respondents said:
Regarding who should be responsible for operating automatic weapon systems for military and national security (multiple responses allowed), the top five answers were:
When asked whether they agreed with the use of automatic weapon systems for military and security operations, respondents said:
On their knowledge of automatic weapon systems:
The poll also found that 78.47% of respondents knew about drones but had never used them, while 13.13% said they had used drones. Among those who had, 43.02% said they used them for photography and video recording, 29.07% for agricultural purposes, and 20.35% for entertainment.