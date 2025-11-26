DDPM warns Trang residents of river overflow

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) sent a cell broadcast message on Wednesday to residents of Trang's provincial seat, warning them to brace for the Trang River overflow.
The DDPM announced on its Facebook page at 10:25 a.m. that the river had started to overflow and the water level continued to rise.
The message advised residents in Muang Trang Municipality to move belongings upstairs and relocate vehicles to higher ground. It also urged downtown Trang residents to move vulnerable people, especially bedridden relatives, to temporary shelters. People living in low-lying areas were advised to take shelter in temporary shelters as well.
The warning was sent via the cell broadcast functions of three major mobile phone operators: AIS, True, and NT.