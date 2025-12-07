New labour protection law enhancing parental, childcare leave takes effect

New Labour Protection Act takes effect, extending maternity leave to 120 days, introducing 15 days’ paid paternity leave and wider childcare benefits.

The new Labour Protection Act, which enhances parental and childcare leave, took effect on Sunday, a government spokeswoman said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Prertwiwattana said the act, which provides more leave for parents to improve work–family balance, took effect on Sunday, 30 days after it was published in the Royal Gazette on November 7.

The bill’s key provisions are:

  • Maternity leave is increased from 98 days to 120 days, and employers must pay salary for at least 60 days.
  • Parents can take 15 days’ leave to take care of their children. If the children are disabled or have abnormalities, the parents will be entitled to 50% of their pay.
  • Fathers can take 15 days’ leave after childbirth with full pay – the first time such a right has been recognised in Thailand.
  • Temporary employees of state agencies will be entitled to childcare and parental leave on the same basis as general workers.


 

The spokeswoman said the act has been significantly improved to keep pace with modern society, ensure equality within families and enhance workers’ quality of life.

She advised employers to study the new Labour Protection Act carefully to ensure correct implementation for the benefit of workers nationwide.
 

