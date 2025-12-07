New labour protection law enhancing parental, childcare leave takes effect

The new Labour Protection Act, which enhances parental and childcare leave, took effect on Sunday, a government spokeswoman said.
Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Prertwiwattana said the act, which provides more leave for parents to improve work–family balance, took effect on Sunday, 30 days after it was published in the Royal Gazette on November 7.
The bill’s key provisions are:
The spokeswoman said the act has been significantly improved to keep pace with modern society, ensure equality within families and enhance workers’ quality of life.
She advised employers to study the new Labour Protection Act carefully to ensure correct implementation for the benefit of workers nationwide.